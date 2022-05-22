SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Molly from the CNY Cat Coalition in Syracuse.

Molly is an adult, medium-sized tabby with brown chocolate fur. She’s a very sweet girl who loves to curl up in her foster mom’s lap.

She loves getting all the attention and sleeping on her foster mom’s comfortable bed with her at night.

The shelter says Molly prefers a home with older children. She isn’t familiar with dogs just yet, but would do fine in a home with other cats.

Molly is already house trained. Her vaccinations are up to date and she has been spayed.

If you’re interested in adopting Molly, click here for a link to her application.

Her adoption fee is $75.00. Applicants must be at least 21-years-old to adopt.