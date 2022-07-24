SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help.

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Simba, a 12-week-old male kitten. He along with his mom and siblings were found in a backyard in Central New York.

Of his siblings, Simba is the most shy. He enjoys playing with his siblings but he’s shy when he’s approached to be held or pet.

With patience and time with his future family, Simba will warm up. His ideal home would be with one of his other siblings so they can play and grow together.

Simba’s vaccinations are up-to-date. He has also been neutered.

He’s house-trained and would do just fine in a home with other cats, dogs and children.

Your donation of $115 ($135 if the kitten is microchipped) will contribute to the cost of veterinary treatments the cat has received, such as spay/neuter, rabies and distemper vaccines, testing, deworming, and flea and ear mite treatments.

Click here for a CNY Cat Coalition application.