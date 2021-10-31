Petsavers: This Terrier Pitbull mix is looking for her fur-ever home

(WSYR-TV) — Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York still need your help.

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Loopy!

She is a four-year-old Terrier Pitbull mix and is currently in the care of the CNY SPCA.

Loopy was found wandering alone and wound up in the shelter in June.

Employees at the SPCA say she is stressed by all the commotion of shelter life, but when she’s outside, loves the fresh air and settles nicely.

The shelter says Loopy has a friendly disposition and believes she would do well with children eight and older.

For information on how to adopt Loopy, click here.