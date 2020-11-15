Playful, 1-year-old mix hoping to connect with forever family: Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to keep a safe and social distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten them!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Buckee, a one-year-old hound and pointer mix from Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse.

Buckee is an energetic, active and loveable guy who is hoping to connect with an active family who is ready to include him in their activities.

He’s big but smart! Buckee loves to play with toys and enjoys a good game of fetch with a tennis ball. The shelter says he’ll even bring the ball back and drop it at your feet!

Helping Hounds says Buckee does play well with other four-legged friends, including cats. The shelter suggests he live in a home with another dog, as that’s where they see him fit best.

Buckee has been neutered, house and crate trained and even rides well in a car. He’s up-to-date on his vaccinations and also knows how to use a doggie door.





Photo credit: Helping Hounds Dog Rescue

If you think Buckee would be the perfect addition to your forever family, click here for the application.

You can also click here to see other available dogs and pets at Helping Hounds Dog Rescue.