Playful and fearless kitten looking for a forever home to explore: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) — Magic from the Oswego County SPCA is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Magic is a short haired kitten who is part of an abandoned litter that was found in an Oswego County barn.

He is good with other cats, dogs and kids, and is up to date on all his shots. He’s also Feline Leukemia and FIV negative according to the shelter. He’ll also be neutered as part of his adoption fee.

If you are interested in adopting Magic, you’re asked to complete an application here or call the Oswego County SPCA.

More information can also be found on the Oswego County SPCA’s website or check them out on Facebook.