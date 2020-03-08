Precious Pit Bull mix who loves giving kisses looking for a new home: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Abbey from the Oswego County SPCA is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Abbey is a 10-month-old pit bull mix who was born with hydrocephalus or water on the brain.

Tanya Semchenko from the Oswego County SPCA told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, despite her medical condition Abbey is expected to live a full happy life.

“She beat the odds and lived past the age that vets expected. She’s our little miracle dog,” said Semchenko.

Abbey is currently living in temporary foster care with several other animals as well as kids and loves to “give kisses” to everyone she meets.

The SPCA is hoping to find Abbey a forever home or a long term foster family.

More information about Abbey can be found on the Oswego County SPCA website or check them out on Facebook.

