Pug-mix puppy Peggy Sue will warm your heart and home: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Peggy Sue from Paws Across Oswego County is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Peggy Sue is a nine-month-old chihuahua pug mix who came to the shelter a month ago.

Heather Axtell from Paws Across Oswego County told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, before coming to the shelter Peggy Sue was living on the streets for three months.

Peggy Sue is full of “puppy energy” and would be a great fit for any family. said Axtell. She is good with other dogs and kids.

More information about Peggy Sue and the other dogs looking for homes can be found on the Paws Across Oswego County website.