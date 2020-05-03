Rocky looking for a new home after a couple of months at the Tompkins SPCA: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Rocky from the Tompkins County SPCA is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Rocky is a just over year old mixed breed who has been at the shelter since February.

The shelter expects him to be a big boy when he is fully grown, around 44 pounds.

Rocky loves his toys and going for lots of walks but can get a little rambunctious at times.

He loves most people but isn’t so sure about other dogs.

Due to the recent events surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the Tompkins County SPCA is asking members of the public to help them in limiting foot traffic in their Adoption Center and Intake Building. Access will be restricted to serious adopters only, those who need to relinquish their pets, or those looking to take a new pet home.

The shelter is operating Monday thru Sunday by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment to adopt a pet please email us at adoptions@spcaonline.com and to schedule an appointment to relinquish a pet please email us at intake@spcaonline.com.

More information and adoption applications can also be found on the Tompkins County SPCA’s website or check them out on Facebook.