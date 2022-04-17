OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Rosie at the Oswego County Humane Society.

Rosie is a domestic, shorthair cat and about 4-years-old.

The shelter says Rosie is a busy body! She’s always roaming in her foster home, going from room to room to scope things out. However, she isn’t considered a very needy cat.

Rosie loves sitting in windows. She gets along well with other cats and would appreciate a cat-savvy dog if her future family already has one at home.

The Oswego County Humane Society says Rosie is slightly obese and her weight should be appropriately managed through her adult life.

Rosie has been vaccinated, spayed and tested negative for FIV. Her adoption fee is $75.00

If you're interested in learning more about Rosie or adopting her, click here for an application.

Once completed, you can email the application and any questions to “info@oswegohumane.org.”