LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Roxy at HumaneCNY in Livepool.

Roxy is an adorable adult Pit Bull Terrier. She’s medium in size and has a beautiful white and brown coat.

The shelter says she loves going for walks, car rides, playing fetch and then taking a nice long nap afterward.

Roxy has played well with some dogs at the shelter, but if her future home already has dogs, she’ll require a meet and greet. She also would do best in a home without cats.

Roxy is vaccinated and spayed. If you’re interested in adopting Roxy, click here for HumaneCNY’s adoption application.