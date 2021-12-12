Rugar the sweet Rottweiler in need of a forever home: Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York still need your help.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Rugar Banahan, an adult Rottweiler mix at Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse.

Rugar loves to run and play, but is also pretty laid back and enjoys sitting next to her person.

She has been excellent with all the adults she has been introduced to and has also been great with teenagers. Rugar does well with males and smaller dogs but female dogs tend to make her nervous.

Although she prefers a home without cats, Rugar will make a wonderful addition to any household.

She is crate and house trained, fully vaccinated and spayed.

If you’re interested in applying for Rugar, click here. You can also visit Rugar and the other dogs right at the shelter from Tuesday to Saturday 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4:00 p.m.