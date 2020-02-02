Rusty is full of energy & eager to find a new home: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Rusty from Helping Hounds is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Rusty is a three-year-old Lab, Pitt Bull mix from Syracuse and was surrendered to the dog rescue by his previous owner.

Bill Phillips from Helping Hounds told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, that Rusty is very curious, full of energy and would be a great addition to any active family.

Rusty is good with other dogs, cats, and kids.

He is the first dog to be featured on NewsChannel 9 since Helping Hounds moved from East Syracuse to North Syracuse. Their new building is located at 7268 Caswell Ave in North Syracuse.

More information about Rusty can be found on Helping Hounds’ website and on Facebook.