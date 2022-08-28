JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Saylor, a young Labrador retriever mix at Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville.

Saylor is a happy go lucky girl who loves everyone she meets! She loves to play with other dogs, is crate trained, house trained and walks well on a leash.

She is looking for a family who will take her on daily walks and give her all the love and attention she deserves!

Saylor has been vaccinated, but it’s unclear if she has been spayed yet. She will do just fine in a future home with cats, dogs and/or children.

If you think Saylor is the right fit for you and your family, click here. Adoption applications take 72 hours to process.