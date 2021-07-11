Small terrier mix has a lot of love to give: Petsavers

JAMESVILLE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Nyla from Second Chance Canine Adoption Center in Jamesville.

Nyla is a small, tri-color, terrier mix. She was found as a stray and is believed to be around 2-years-old.







The shelter says she’s one of the most loyal dogs you could meet and has a lot of love to give. All she wants is to sit in your lap and be by your side.

Nyla walks well on a leash and is crate and house trained. She is looking for a home with older kids, no cats and she’s dog selective when it comes to sharing her space.

Nyla has been spayed and her vaccinations are up to date.

If you’re interested in adopting Nyla, click here for the application. There is a fee of $275.00.