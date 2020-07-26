Smart and active Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a “furever” home: Petsavers

Petsavers
Posted: / Updated:

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brewster from the Second Chance Canine Adoption Center is NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week. 

Brewster is a six-month-old Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a forever family to grow up with. He is very smart, active and energetic. He will jump right on your lap for a belly rub and loves meeting anyone and everyone.

The shelter recommends he be adopted by an active family who will teach and take him on adventures, and most importantly, understand a puppy’s energy.

Brewster is great with other dogs and kids. However, since he is a puppy and will jump, a family with small kids might not be the best fit. An important note, he is not a big fan of cats.

Brewster is crate trained and his vaccinations are up to date.

If you’re interested in making Brewster a part of your family, he’s a smart, eager, active boy who will run around with you or curl up on your lap after a long day to watch a movie.

Second Chance Shelter is open right now on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Stop in if you’d like to inquire about Brewster or any of their other animals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected