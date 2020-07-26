Smart and active Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a “furever” home: Petsavers

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brewster from the Second Chance Canine Adoption Center is NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week.

Brewster is a six-month-old Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a forever family to grow up with. He is very smart, active and energetic. He will jump right on your lap for a belly rub and loves meeting anyone and everyone.

The shelter recommends he be adopted by an active family who will teach and take him on adventures, and most importantly, understand a puppy’s energy.

Brewster is great with other dogs and kids. However, since he is a puppy and will jump, a family with small kids might not be the best fit. An important note, he is not a big fan of cats.

Brewster is crate trained and his vaccinations are up to date.

If you’re interested in making Brewster a part of your family, he’s a smart, eager, active boy who will run around with you or curl up on your lap after a long day to watch a movie.

Second Chance Shelter is open right now on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Stop in if you’d like to inquire about Brewster or any of their other animals.