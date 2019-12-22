Spry & young at heart, this beagle is looking for a furever home: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Pepper from Bernard’s Beagle Rescue is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Pepper is a fifteen-year-old beagle who came to the rescue about a month ago after being brought in as an owner surrender. He is from the Central New York area.

Maureen Davison from Bernard’s Beagle Rescue told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, Pepper may be fifteen-years-old but is still young at heart and spry for his age.

Pepper is good with other dogs and cats. He does require heart medicine.

More information can be found on Bernard’s Beagle Rescue’s website and on Facebook.