Spunky Pomeranian looking for new home after surgery: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Bella from HumaneCNY is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Bella is a twelve-year-old Pomeranian who has been with the shelter for about a week.

Christine McNeely from HumaneCNY told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, Bella has a difficult type of hernia that needs urgent repair.

The shelter is raising money for the surgery and hopes to have it completed before she finds her forever home.

If you’d like to donate click the Facebook link. Checks can also be mailed to 4915 West Taft Road Liverpool, NY 13088.

More information about Bella can be found on the HumaneCNY website or on Facebook.

