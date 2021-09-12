Sunday Petsavers: Meet Balto the Husky!

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York still need your help.

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Batlo the Husky from the Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville.

Balto is around 2-years-old. He’s medium in size, has a beautiful white and gray coat and bright bright blue eyes.



Photos: Petfinder

He’s looking for a forever family with husky experience, preferably one that will take him on runs, hikes and provide him the daily mental stimulation huskies often need.

Balto is playful with other dogs and would love another dog in his new home to play with. However, he’s looking for a home without cats or small kids. A fenced in yard is a must too!

Some of his characteristics include being smart, athletic, playful and very loyal. The shelter says Balto becomes very bonded to his people.

Balto’s vaccinations are up to date and he has been neutered.

If this handsome fella is the right fit for you and your family, click here for an application.

If you’d like to learn more about Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter, click here.