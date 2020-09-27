Sweet, energetic Terrier Pit Bull mix hopes to connect with forever family: Petsavers

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We continue to keep a safe, social distance from our furry friends at local animal shelters, but they are still in need of a “furever” home.

Lizzy from the CNY SPCA is NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week. She’s a 4-year-old terrier and pit bull mix who came to the shelter in November 2018 as a stray.

Lizzy is playful, sweet and full of energy. She loves playing fetch and on hot summer days, even likes splashing around in the kiddie pool.

The shelter says her past remains a mystery, but it was clear early on that Lizzy was under-socialzied and likely had no prior training before coming to the shelter.

Throughout her long journey, the shelter said Lizzie has shown steady progress and is now finally ready to find her forever family!

CNY SPCA said Lizzy will need a patient, experienced adopter who can be her special training buddy and help her continue to blossom. She loves her food and will work hard for a taste of her favorite treat as she continues to practice her banners and basic commands.

Lizzy can join a home with older teens over the age of 15, but no other pets. The shelter said she’s an absolute gem who just needs a little polish to shine!

If you’d like to adopt Lizzy or any of the pets at the CNY SPCA and be a Petsaver, click here.