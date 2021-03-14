Sweet, young beagle lab mix hoping to find forever family: Petsavers

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Brent, a sweet guy from Paws Across Oswego County in Oswego.

Brent is a four-year-old, beagle and lab mix weighing in at only 28 pounds.

The shelter says he’s a very sweet dog who loves to snuggle and be with his people, but he needs the perfect family to do that.







Brent previously lived with another dog and can be choosy about his friends. Therefore, he requires a meet and greet with other potential dogs living in the prospective home. However, he did live with older children and really enjoyed their company.

Brent loves to play fetch and run around being silly. Paws Across Oswego County says a physical fence of at least six feet high is required since his beagle nose can take over and urge to explore gets the best of him.

He is up to date on all of his vaccinations, has been neutered and microchipped.

Do you think Brent will be the perfect fit for your forever family? Click here for the application.