Sweetheart kitten found on Valentine’s Day looking for a loving home: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Valentina from the Oswego County SPCA is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Valentina is a 6-month-old tortoiseshell kitten who was found as a stray on Valentine’s Day, which is where she gets her name.

Tanya Semchenko from the Oswego County SPCA told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, Valentina is a happy, sweet and loveable kitten who loves to explore.

“She does have a booboo eye and is on the smaller side for a cat her age but neither hold her back,” said Semchenko.

Valentina is good with kids, dogs and other cats.

More information about Valentina can be found on the Oswego County SPCA website or check them out on Facebook.

