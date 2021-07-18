This ‘purfect’ tiny kitten needs a forever home: Petsavers

LIVERPOOL, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Nicholas from the CNY Cat Coalition in Liverpool.

Nicholas and his three siblings were rescued when they were about six weeks old. He’s almost all black, but there’s a tiny white spot on his chest and a little white fur in his ears. The shelter says he has the softest fur.



Nicholas is active and playful, but also pretty mellow compared to his siblings. He is the first to retire after playtime and the last to wake up from naps to enjoy the fun.

His vaccinations are up to date and he is already house trained. The shelter says he needs a home that already has a friendly kitty or wants to adopt a second kitten. He would also be good with a dog and children.

If you’re interested in making Nicholas a member of your forever family, you can find the adoption form here.

An application, including character refrences from non-relatives and your veterinarian is required.