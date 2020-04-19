Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Two-year-old Doberman mix seeking a new home, possibly with a playmate: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Bean from Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Bean is a two-year-old Doberman-mix who was picked up as a stray in Syracuse.

She is currently living in foster care but is eager to find a permanent home.

Her favorite activities are playing with other dogs, so a home with another day would be ideal, going outside and riding in the car.

Bean would prefer a home that is cat-free and is better suited for a family with older kids.

Second Chance is closed to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic but they are accepting applications online and scheduling socially distanced meet and greets.

More information about Bean can be found on the Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter website or check them out on Facebook.

