Waiting over a year to find a home, 4-year-old Tasha is eager and ready: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Tasha from the CNY SPCA is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Tasha is a 4-year-old Pitt Bull mix who was brought in as a stray in Syracuse back in August 2018.

Nicole Ratliff told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, Tasha has been patiently waiting for a new home since she came to the shelter.

She added, Tasha is quite the cuddler but will need to be the only animal in her future home. Tasha is great with humans but not so with other dogs.

As Valentine’s Day approaches the CNY SPCA will be hosting a “Speed Dating” service for potential dog owners to meet multiple dogs at the shelter in one afternoon. The event is happening at the shelter in Mattydale on February 8 at noon.

More information about Tasha can be found on the CNY SPCA website or via Facebook.