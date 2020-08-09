Well mannered and active guy looking for his forever home: Petsavers

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Russet from Wanderers Rest Humane Association is NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week.

Russet is an almost three-year-old labrador-retriever mix waiting patiently for his forever family. He’s a well-mannered guy who enjoys being able to run outside and play, but won’t hesitate to play up a storm in the house if he has his favorite toys!

This lovable medium-sized pooch loves treats, which makes him easy to train. That’s a good thing, as while he is well mannered, he may need a little work on the basics.

Russet has a ton of energy that can easily be released through play or exercise. He’d also love the chance to play some search and find games for mental stimulation!

While a stable life hasn’t been the norm for Russet just yet, he’s hoping to find that perfect family that can provide the right amount of training, play, exercise, and of course love!

If you’d like to adopt Russet or any of the pets at Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association and be a Petsaver head to their website or check them out Facebook.