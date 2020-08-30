Well-mannered, young pitbull terrier mix looking for a furever home: Petsavers

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We continue to socially distance from our furry friends at local animal shelters, but they are still in need of a “furever” home.

This week, we have a handsome, mellow dog, from Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville.

Rex is a one-and-a-half-year-old pitbull terrier and labrador retriever mix who was left abandoned in the apartment he called home.

He is a well-mannered, medium sized guy and is very eager to please. He loves treats, playing with other puppies and cuddling up in your lap.

Rex is crate trained and walks well on a leash. He was very underweight when he was found, but some good ole’ TLC is doing wonders.

He is good with kids and other dogs, but Rex draws the line at cats.

Rex is up to date with his vaccinations and the shelter says he will be neutered as a part of his adoption fee.

If you are interested in adopting Rex, you’re asked to complete an application or call 315-435-5584.