Young Australian Cattle Dog mix ready to be adopted: Petsavers

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Villa from DGI Paws in Manlius.

Born in July 2020, Villa isn’t even one-year-old yet. She’s a medium sized, Australian Cattle mix with blue and tan coloring. Villa is weighing in at about 25 pounds.





Villa has been spayed and her vaccinations are up to date. However, she has been treated for heartworms so it’s extremely important that she gets her monthly prevention.

The shelter says she would be great in any home with other dogs, cats or children any age.

If you’re interested in making Villa a member of your forever family, click here to apply.

For more information about DGI Paws, click here.