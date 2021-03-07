Young, German Shepherd Husky mix waiting to meet forever family: Petsavers

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Hunter, a lovable guy from Dog Gone Inn in Manlius.

Hunter is a large, 8 month old German Shepherd and Siberian Husky mix who’s looking for his forever home. He has a short, black and white coat.

Due to Hunter’s past, he does need a home without children because of the abuse he has suffered in his life. The shelter says a home with any other pets is fine.

He’s shy at first and will take a moment to warm up to you, but once he does, he is very sweet!

Hunter is house trained and in good health. His vaccinations are up to date and he has been neutered.

Do you think Hunter will be the perfect fit for your forever family? Click here for his adoption link.