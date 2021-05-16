Young pup and former stray looking to meet her forever family: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Symone from the CNY SPCA in Syracuse.

Symone is only one year old and made her way to the shelter as a stray in Onondaga County.

She’s very friendly but still has a lot of that puppy energy. When she’s hyper, sometimes she’ll bite her leash but the shelter says that can be redirected right to a toy.

With training and love, Symone can become the good girl she wishes to be.





Her vaccinations are up to date and she has been spayed. The shelter also says a home with children over the age of 15 is a must.

If you’re interested in making Symone a member of your forever family, send an email to sm@cnyspca.org to make an appointment to meet her. There will be an adoption fee of $175.00.

