Reggiano Flambé At Fabio’s Antica Cucina

Chef Fabio Santalucia of Fabio’s Antica Cucina in Downtown Syracuse makes his popular Reggiano Flambé.

It’s one of Fabio’s signature dishes and is prepared at your table and made to order. It is prepared inside an imported Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel. First, some cheese is scraped for the pasta sauce. Then, cognac is added in a steel ladle and heated with a blowtorch. The cognac is lit, then poured into the cheese wheel, which engulfs the interior cheese on fire. As the cognac slowly burns out, the cheese is melted, and the fire reduces to a finish. Fresh, homemade pasta is added to the wheel and tossed to a cheesy perfection. The dish is finished with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and twirled into four individual servings.

Fabio’s Antica Cucina is located at 344 South Warren Street in Syracuse, inside the Icon Tower.

For more information visit, fabiosdowntown.com

