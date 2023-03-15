CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Not even a pandemic could stop Bryn Carr from being a tireless changemaker in our community. Carr’s passion for music was taken to the next level during the Covid shutdowns, sharing notes together during a spaced-out music program designed for adults and children.

“My brain thought, how can we help people who don’t have private music lessons, who don’t have access to these things? This wonderful experience,” Carr said.

Renting an instrument can be costly, but she used social media to collect hundreds of donated instruments to be distributed to people trying to learn.

The orchestra is just the first song of Carr’s community outreach album. She created an “Access to the arts” program to give kids and teens a taste of theater. When Bryn isn’t playing music or on stage, she’s outside helping people get access to fresh foods and vegetables. She created “Room to grow Cortland”.

Her family started a farm when they moved from England. She saw a need in our community for fresh food. She began a community garden, delivering garden beds to homes across Cortland County. “We provided everything that they needed. The tools, the watering can, the soil and the plants because that’s another obstacle – if you have an empty bed, it costs you hundreds of dollars to buy the plants and the soil,” said Carr.