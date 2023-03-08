PORT BYRON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dr. Linda Townsend got her start at Cayuga Community college where she learned to be a contributing member of society. She earned a law degree and was elected the first woman chairperson of the Cayuga County Legislature. “I worked the first year and a half tirelessly trying to help out constituents. If somebody’s lawn needed to be mowed it was done,” Townsend said.

While teaching history to students at Port Byron, she also taught a younger generation to recognize the importance of honoring those who have served our country. “Every Veteran in Cayuga County got a letter from our students. We sent over 500 letters from students and it was interesting. There was some bonding that went on.”

Linda is always searching for ways to show daily gratitude to our Veterans. She helped bring a Veterans Memorial to Port Byron. She has made it her mission for the community to know the personal stories of our fallen warriors and understand their personal sacrifices for our freedom.

“I just do the things that I think that come naturally that we try to help vets and do things for them and I’m hoping that what I did someone else will pick up on it and do something good to help others too, that’s the one thing. If you encourage someone to be a lifelong learner and a doer, then it makes society better.”