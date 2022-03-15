SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s known for being the Founder of MOMS With Heart, a group for stay-at-home moms started by a stay-at-home mom, but her story is so much more Remarkable than that.

Shawna Gould and her husband always knew she’d be a stay-at-home mom. It was part of their plan from the start. Only, Shawna never anticipated feeling lonely and isolated in a house alone with two under two.

Shortly after having their second child, Josie, Shawna realized she needed to find women who knew and felt exactly what she was going through.

So, Shawna started MOMS With Heart. It was initially a Facebook group called the Real Housewives of CNY, but it’s grown to become so much more.

