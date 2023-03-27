PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s a remarkable woman who loves to share this inspirational quote by Lily Tomlin; “I said, somebody should do something about that. Then I realized I am somebody”

Sheila Dion is that somebody for many children in the Phoenix Central School District with her not-for-profit combating hunger; called Erin’s Angels. Sheila worked in the Phoenix School District and noticed certain students were asking for extra lunch food because they didn’t have breakfast food at home, or they wanted to bring food home for dinner.

Erin’s Angels is named after Erin Maxwell, an 11-year-old girl who often went hungry, was neglected and killed by her step-brother in 2008. While Dion did not know her personally, she says Erin’s story moved her.

“It just had a really big impact on the whole community and so I always tell people, you know, you don’t need to know somebody for them to inspire you. Erin inspired me and everyone that makes donations to Erin’s Angels every day,” Dion said.

Through her lunch program and partnership with the food bank, 120 students are able to be fed every weekend.