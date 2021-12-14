Skip to content
WSYR
Syracuse
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Local News
Watch Now
Your Stories
Back to School
Northern NY News
Coronavirus
Consumer Reports
Future of 81
Interviews
Newsmakers
OntheLookout.Net
Regional News
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC
Money In Your Pocket
NY Capitol News
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Tax Season
Regional News Partners
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weather
Storm Team Academy
Live Doppler 9
7-Day Forecast
Syracuse Interactive Weather Radar
Hourly Weather Forecast – Timecast
Storm Team Headlines
Regional Forecast
Northeast Radar
Weather Alerts
SkyNET9
Winter Outlook 2021
Ski Report
Sports
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Friday Night Fever
Athlete of the Week
Buffalo Bills
Syracuse Crunch
The Big Game
NY Blitz
China 2022
Closings
Bridge Street
Organization Motivation
Recipes
Community
Remembering Rod Wood
Meet the Team
Picture of the Day
Veterans Voices
Newsletter Signup
The Daily Pledge
Champions Birthdays
Tell Me Something Good
Family Healthcast
Extraordinary
What’s Going Around
BestReviews
Wellness Wednesday
Petsavers
The Conversation
Cool Schools
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a job
Work for Us
Marketplace
Contact NewsChannel 9
Download the NewsChannel 9 App
Advertise with NewsChannel 9
A Healthier CNY
Antenna TV
TV Schedule
NewsChannel 9 Store
Internships at NewsChannel 9
Alexa
Joe Knows
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Remarkable Women 2022 – Enter your nomination
Home for the Holidays Contest
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Search
Search
Search
Remembering Rod Wood
Legendary news anchor Rod Wood dies
Video
Green Hills Farms, where Rod frequently shopped, shared his favorites
Video
INTERVIEW: Dave Cohen, best friend to Rod Wood and former NewsChannel 9 employee
Video
WATCH: Carrie Lazarus shares her favorite Rod Wood memories
Video
Remembering Rod Wood: In his own words
Video
More Remembering Rod Wood Headlines
GALLERY: Rod Wood through the years
Gallery
Bridge Street: Remembering Rod Wood
Video
Dan Cummings reflects on Rod Wood
Video
Central New York honors the life of Rod Wood
Video
NewsChannel 9 remembers Rod Wood
Video
Live Doppler 9 Map Center
CNY View
Oswego Area
Syracuse Area