SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Calling hours and funeral services have been announced for Rod Wood.

Calling hours will be held in DeWitt on Wednesday, December 22 at Holy Cross Church, located at 4112 E Genesee St., from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at the same location on Thursday, December 23 at noon.

The funeral will be televised on NewsChannel 9 and streamed live online. Check back here for updates as more details become available.