Central New York honors the life of Rod Wood Remembering Rod Wood by: Erik Columbia Posted: Dec 14, 2021 / 06:10 PM EST / Updated: Dec 14, 2021 / 06:49 PM EST (WSYR-TV) — As news spread Tuesday about Rod Wood’s passing at the age of 81, those who grew watching Rod, worked with him, or both, took time to honor life and legacy of one of the most recognizable faces in CNY. Local television has lost a legend.One year into retirement and one day after his 81st birthday, our friend and colleague, Rod Wood, died from a brief battle with cancer.Rod was the heart of the @NewsChannel9 Newsroom that’s now named in his memory. pic.twitter.com/1Qztl7rIvL— Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) December 14, 2021 I’m so sad to hear of Rod Wood’s passing. Rod was a veteran anchor at the Nexstar station in Syracuse @NewsChannel9 I didn’t know him well but he was incredibly warm and kind to me during my internship there in college. RIP ❤️ #NexstarNation https://t.co/KREDHrxHTg— Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) December 14, 2021 Ugh😔 such a class act & a great man. Thoughts & prayers from Oswego🙏 https://t.co/EoWyn8jDrb— Billy Barlow (@MayorBarlow) December 14, 2021 So terribly sad to hear this news. Rod Wood was truly a Syracuse legend. He has such a great family and my thoughts are with them and all of his @NewsChannel9 colleagues. https://t.co/9Ald5BkED9— Lisa Spitz (@LisaSpitzNews) December 14, 2021 A Syracuse and Central New York legend. RIP Rod. 🙏 https://t.co/AI3uiA4mkw— Mike McAllister (@McAllisterMike1) December 14, 2021 Everyone who worked with Rod Wood had a nickname. Mine was “Sean-Me-Boy”. The last time I saw him was 2019 when I visited @NewsChannel9. “Aren’t we going to take a selfie together?” he said in the parking lot. Every day on the job with him was fun. RIP Rod. pic.twitter.com/qGGJJez6G9— Sean Martinelli (@SeanMartinelli) December 14, 2021 I was honored to work in the same news room as a legend like Rod. CNY was lucky to have someone so special bring them the news every night. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/xizRDwgf1Z— Mario Sacco (@MarioSaccoNC9) December 14, 2021 A legend. Hail and farewell… https://t.co/4tXVt9cwPt— Phil Blackwell (@blackwell_phil) December 14, 2021 Great guy. Condolences to his family and all at Channel 9.— Wayne Mahar (@WayneStormWatch) December 14, 2021 Heartbroken to learn about the passing of one of my very first anchors, a @NewsChannel9 icon and a mensch of the highest caliber. Godspeed, Rod. Thank you for taking me under your wing, all those years ago. https://t.co/CVXlA5tkKO— Evan Hirsch NBC (@EvanHirsch) December 14, 2021 I’m so heartbroken over the passing of Rod Wood. He was a legend in the truest meaning of that word. I’ll always remember his funny jokes and songs, always having a sandwich or snack for anyone, and his dedication to our newsroom. RIP Rod, I hope you are at peace with your wife🙏— Kate Thornton (@KateThorntonNC9) December 14, 2021 Rod was a pros-pro, a masterful anchor and so much fun to be around. While he will be missed, his impact will be felt in CNY forever. https://t.co/BhvKowrME0— Erik Columbia (@ErikCOnTV) December 14, 2021 Our hearts are heavy at @NewsChannel9 today ❤️The beloved Rod Wood has gone to be with the Lord after a courageous fight against cancer. He passed away at the age of 81 on Sunday night.Please keep Rod’s family, friends & colleagues in your prayers as we mourn this great loss. pic.twitter.com/cbiRUGJwjQ— 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) December 14, 2021 RIP #RodWood – so honored to have worked with you at @NewsChannel9. Always treasured my memories of my time in #CNY— Ray Villeda (@RayVilleda) December 14, 2021 Rod was a laugh-riot, and loved the inside-track, nitty gritty behind the scenes stuff/drama and most of all the people that made decades of newscasts very tough and unreachable competition for me. RIP Rod Wood. pic.twitter.com/6LpcpNIGwH— Michael Benny (@MichaelBenny) December 14, 2021 Some highlights of #RodWood & I along with @CCascianoNC9 over the years at @NewsChannel9 including that time he showed up at my house on his motorcycle. #CelebratingRodWood #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/H3g9xc1YYl— Grant deBruin (@GrantdeBruin82) December 14, 2021 The man, the myth, the legend, OG Rod Groat (aka @NewsChannel9's #RodWood) has signed off. Newsman, veteran, philosopher, comedian, dancer, singer, nickname-giver, rider of motorcycles, mentor, purveyor of homemade sandwiches, cowbell player and glorious madman. #RIP— Jack Estabrook (@JackEstabrook) December 14, 2021 I hope someday I become at least HALF the journalist Rod Wood was. I miss you already Rod 🙏❤️ https://t.co/5h53Etb6a1— Alex Sims (@AlexSimsTV) December 14, 2021 Absolutely devastated to see this. Rod was the gold standard in Syracuse. In my 5 years in Syracuse, Rod was as kind and welcoming as anyone I've encountered. He will be missed by all of us who had the pleasure to meet him and welcoming into our homes. Praying for his family https://t.co/KbsOktJZyo— JOHN JOHNSON II (@TheJJohnsonTV) December 14, 2021 Syracuse lost a legend tonight. RIP to one of the nicest men I have ever met. @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/rBp4JQi3RD— Shannon Shepherd (@shannshep4) December 14, 2021 Like everyone else, very saddened this afternoon to hear of Rod Wood’s passing. He WAS Central New York television news. The former @syrpressclub president will be remembered fondly for his passion for this business & his good humor. RIP Rod. pic.twitter.com/g5oi24ZCD0— Josh Cradduck (@JoshNBCTV) December 14, 2021 Longtime TV anchor Rod Wood died on Sunday. Rod had just turned 81 and he retired in 2020. He was Syracuse Press Club's president in 1976 and we inducted him into the SPC Wall of Distinction in 2001. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and viewers. https://t.co/UAXTn5AS4O— Syracuse Press Club (@syrpressclub) December 14, 2021 If you ever wanted to know what Rod Wood was like off camera….. https://t.co/XyI2SDj4nm— Jim Teske (@JimTeskeNC9) December 14, 2021 The world will never know another Rod Wood. We have lost not only a local legend, but a kind soul, friend, and wealth of TV and radio knowledge. My heart is with my @NewsChannel9 family and Rod’s family tonight. ❤️https://t.co/rIQZpgHbsf— Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) December 14, 2021