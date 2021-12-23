“He’s just a Syracuse icon,” friends and colleagues remember Rod Wood

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 44 years Rod Wood kept NewsChannel 9 viewers informed.

“He was this community’s Walter Cronkite. Just solid as a rock. In the annals of all time top anchormen, news anchors in Central New York, Rod is right there,” said former NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Doug Logan.

Rod’s impact goes well beyond this region.

“I came all the way from Texas to honor him,” said Barry White, a close friend of Rod’s son John Groat. “He’s just a Syracuse icon, somebody who made me feel like a Syracusean and somebody who made me feel part of the Groat family.”

Outside of work, one thing Rod loved was his cars.

“I’ll miss his smile on his face when he pulled out of the driveway in his convertible. I know that,” White said.

Whether in his car, on the anchor desk, or around town, Rod just had a way of making us all smile.