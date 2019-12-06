3Fifteen: Tell Me Something Good

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Love a bargain? The Rescue Mission has a new way to save some money and help save the world!

The Rescue Mission has opened a new 3Fifteen Store in the Elm Hill Plaza in Camillus. It’s a thrift store with an upscale twist. They offer designer clothing, gently used, at deep discounts, along with housewares, shoes and more.

This is the second 3Fifteen location. The original store opened in the Marshall Square Mall near Syracuse University in 2012. It’s been a big success, drawing customers from the SU campus, nearby hospitals, and across the community.

There are plenty of deals to be had, but the benefits are to the community. The Rescue Mission sells donated clothes and other items to raise money for programs fighting hunger and homeless here in Central New York. The Rescue Mission also gives away tons of clothing, especially coats, hats, and gloves, to people who need them. And the Mission is one of Onondaga County’s biggest recyclers, even selling soiled and tired clothing for use as rags, blown insulation and more. Tim Fox visited the new 3Fifteen for this week’s “Tell Me Something Good.”

And don’t miss the 30th annual Movie with a Mission, coming up Sunday, December 8th from noon to 3 p.m. Watch the classic holiday film “Scrooge,” and learn more about the Rescue Mission’s critical role in fighting hunger and homelessness in Central New York.

