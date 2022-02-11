SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The reporter looks directly into the camera. “Super Bowl 56 is the youngest coached Super Bowl in NFL history.” And reporter Brad Klein is one of the younger reporters covering the Super Bowl, though his voice may not betray that. He’s in Los Angeles with a small group of students from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, known far and wide as “The Cradle of Sportscasters.”



“I grew up a Syracuse fan,” says Brad Klein. “Syracuse family. Wanted to go to Syracuse since I was in the fourth grade, right? So, getting in was a struggle, right? But once I did, I knew that I had all the tools to be successful, and that’s all I needed.”



The students are shooting stories for the on-campus Citrus TV and to be posted on Twitter. And they’re hosting a daily three-hour sports talk show on WJPZ Radio, also on campus. And they’re learning things you can’t pick up from a text\book.



“Radio Row is the best place to cover the Super Bowl,” says Brad’s colleague, Jenna Elique, as she makes her way through the legendary media section. “It’s been a great experience. It’s been a lot of work. We’ve been working really hard from sunrise to… sunset would be an understatement, to like well into the night.”



Jenna calls play-by-play for SU games on WAER, the NPR station at Syracuse University. She often works with Brad, and like him, Jenna hopes to make sports her career. “I can do two things: Talk and know stuff about Sports. So I think this is the perfect meshing.”



The list of sportscasters with SU ties is long and distinguished, starting with the host of this year’s Super Bowl, Mike Tirico, and including NFL vets like Ian Eagle, Marv Albert, Dick Stockton, and Bob Costas.

“Are we out of our element?,” asks Brad Klein. “Yes. Do we act like it? No. We’re professional and we can handle ourselves. But when you’re sharing an escalator with (former NFL quarterback) Warren Moon… When you’re chatting it up with (former placekicker) Pat McAfee, it’s pretty cool.”



The students knew going out that their tickets for the redeye home would bring them back to Syracuse before Super Bowl Sunday. But the benefits from this trip will carry over to well into the post-season. “I’m applying for jobs and they say ‘Oh, you need a few years of professional experience,’ and I say, ‘Oh, ya? Here you go,’ right? And I haven’t even got my diploma yet. So, it’s really special.”