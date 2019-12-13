‘A Syracuse Christmas Carol’: Tell Me Something Good

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Actor Fred Grandy is starting to consider Syracuse, and The Redhouse in particular, his family’s eastern center of operations. “The Love Boat” veteran is back at Redhouse for the third time in two years, this time starring in a brand-new holiday musical, “A Syracuse Christmas Carol.” He opened the theatre company’s new complex at City Center in March of 2018 with “On Golden Pond,” featuring his daughter Marya. And he returned earlier this year with “Love Boat” co-star Ted Lange in “I’m Not Rappaport.” (The pair will take that production to the fabled Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania this summer.)

“A Syracuse Christmas Carol” updates the Dickens classic to include Central New York personalities and local touches like salt potatoes and chicken riggies. It’s the biggest production Grandy has done here in Syracuse, with a big cast and lots of local kids. He says he comes back to the Redhouse because of the quality of the new facilities and the professionalism he finds among cast and crew. And Redhouse artistic director Hunter Foster says he keeps bringing Grandy back because of the example the television veteran sets for the company.

“A Syracuse Christmas Carol” runs through December 22nd at the Redhouse at City Center on South Salina Street in downtown Syracuse. Find more information and tickets at TheRedhouse.org.

Tim Fox spoke with Fred Grandy for this week’s “Tell Me Something Good.”

