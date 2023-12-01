FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s an air of Mayberry at the CLN Mercantile in Fabius. They call it a “countrified convenience store.”

It’s been a store for a long time. The building was built in the late ’50s. 1850s, that is.

It was the Walmart of its day, and it’s been a store ever since.

Charlene Nicholas has been at the helm for the past six years. She bought the place to sell antiques but shifted gears by public demand.

There’s a little bit of everything here, from a meal for tonight to motor oil. There’s just about everything to tie you over until your next trip to the city and the big box stores. And there are lots of treasures from the past to dig through.

Charlene does whatever she can to accommodate the community. For instance, having family over for Christmas? She’ll rent you the special plates.

The hours are long. Charlene puts the coffee on at about 4:30 a.m., and she’s lucky to get home by 7:00 p.m. But she draws a lot of tourists, skiers and hunters. And the regulars all know what they like.

She’s following a recipe that’s as old as the store, and it seems to work.