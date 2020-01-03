Hall Groat: Tell Me Something Good

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Painter Hall Groat is one of Central New York’s most prolific artists. And he’s been at it a long time. He celebrated his 87th birthday on New Year’s Eve.
Over the years, he’s created thousands of pieces, many in an impressionist style that has become a signature for him.
His work has been shown up and down the East Coast and is in collections around the world, including those of former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. It’s also in the private collection of NewsChannel 9’s Rod Wood, who is Hall’s younger brother.
Hall Groat says he’s known he wanted to be an artist since he walked out of Edward Smith School in Syracuse one day and went to the movies. He saw “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” and when he “saw this guy painting… I said, ‘That’s what I want to do!’”
He tried working in Corporate America, and it wasn’t for him. But he avoided the “starving artist syndrome” by using a shrewd business sense to sell his work.
He tells about running into people from New York City when he was showing his work at galleries in the Berkshire Mountains.
“I’d go up to a guy, stranger, and say ‘Your wife really likes that painting! I don’t know if you noticed.’ Then, they’d buy it! I kind of told him what to buy!”
For this week’s “Tell Me Something Good,” Tim Fox celebrated Hall Groat’s birthday with a visit to his studio in Manlius.
