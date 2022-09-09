EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — September 9. Nine-nine-62. Phil Markert introduced Central New York’s third TV station.

It was called Colorful Channel 9, WNYS, broadcasting from the basement of Shoppingtown DeWitt.

He also tried to introduce Mike Price.

There were two curtains and they overlapped. And Phil Markert introduced me and he said ‘and our new weathercaster here, Mike Price, and I couldn’t find the opening in the drape. And you can see my groping from behind. Mike Price









Mike Price, Phil Markert and Dennis Calkins

Eventually, Mike made it on the screen and stayed 46 years. From that bumpy start, Colorful Channel 9 grew on the audience.

To own a TV station is a plum. And fortunately, the people that wanted to own the station were all local. So local was our trademark.

Channel 9 made it a lot more exciting because of the concentration on making it local. Lots of children’s programming. Adult programming. Just a lot of local involvement. Community involvement.

We had a lot of local programs. Phil Markert and The Markert Place, and other shows that we had on. The Romper Room show.

And there was a late-night host called ‘Baron Daemon’ who was on the air to introduce old horror films.

Mike’s clown-in-a-cape became the hottest thing in Central New York, with a spin-off kiddy show and a best-selling rock-and-roll hit, “The Transylvania Twist.” The Baron lasted five years, until a studio fire in 1967.

There are still a lot of ties to the people who put this station on the air.

Of course, we broadcast seven days a week from the Mike Price Studios.

And Dennis Calkins? Well, it may have a new top, but we’re still using sets he built more than twenty years ago. And really, the station’s first voice still speaks to us, every day.