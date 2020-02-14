Keener Seniors Lunch Program: Tell Me Something Good

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Once a month, the second and third graders at East Syracuse Elementary School travel three blocks to the Heman Street Apartments to meet up with the Keener Seniors Lunch Program and learn lessons that will hopefully last a lifetime.

“It’s super fun because every month there’s different activities, never the same activity,” said Felicity WHO. “We only go once a month.”

For this week’s Valentine’s Day activity, the students teamed up to see how high they could stack little heart candies. The interaction is more important than the actual tasks.

“It cheers us up. It cheers the kids up,” said Don WHO. “And we look forward to them coming all the time.”

ESM started looking for ways to grow learning beyond the walls of the schools 14 years ago. Teachers Denise McGinley and Mary Albanese earned county-wide honors for inter-generational programming the very first year.

“The kids build relationships with the seniors each month and then they go outside in the community and see them and they just love it,” said MARY.

The visits usually end with dessert, with the young visitors serving their mentors, then grabbing a snack for themselves.

The teachers think it’s a model that could work in any community. It can open channels of communications from one generation to another.

