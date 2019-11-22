Marissa Mulder: Tell Me Something Good

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse native Marissa Mulder has known she wanted to be a singer since she was 3. She grew up with a lot of love in her family, and got her break at age 5, when her grandmother gave her a solo in a musical review at St. Ann’s Church. The role was perfect for the young redhead: “Tomorrow” from “Annie.”

After graduating from Christian Brothers Academy and SUNY Geneseo, Mulder chased her dreams to the cabarets of New York. She’s been winning awards and drawing critical acclaim ever since. And she’s been pleasing crowds. Broadway, TV and film legend Angela Lansbury took in her show recently and told her she had a “very unique voice and a lovely spirit.”

Mulder is just back from California and her West Coast debut. She and pianist Jon Weber came to town to open for legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb at the Palace Theatre.

Tim Fox caught up with Mulder when she stopped by the NewsChannel 9 studios for an appearance on “Bridge Street.”

