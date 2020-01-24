Redhouse New Works Festival: Tell me Something Good

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — When artistic director Hunter Foster took over the Redhouse at City Center, he knew part of his mission would be to nurture artistic voices. The result is the first New Works Festival, which takes place on January 24, 25 and 26 at the performing arts center on South Salina Street in downtown Syracuse.

What they’ve done is invite two creative teams to spend the last couple of weeks working on new theatre pieces.

“Bisland & Bly” by Marialena DiFabbio and Susannah Jones is a musical, based on a real story from the late 1800’s. Journalists Nelly Bly and Elizabeth Bisland set out to break the fictional record by going “Around the World in (Less Than) 80 Days.”

Mike DiSalvo’s play “Trophy Room” tackles tough issues of fear and prejudice. Three guards are working overnight in a government warehouse housing illegal products from endangered species.

The two pieces are being presented in a staged reading format, with two performances for each.

“Bisland & Bly” — Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.

“Trophy Room” — Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

Admission is free, but you need to reserve a seat on the New Works Festival page at theredhouse.org, or you can click here to reserve your spot.

