Tell Me Something Good: A heroic return

(WSYR-TV) — Wonder Woman 1984 was intended to release last Christmas. After many delays — some COVID-related — the film finally comes out on Dec. 25 on HBO Max.

It continues the adventures of Diana, princess of the Amazons. She is a character that first appeared in DC Comics some 80 years ago and has been inspiring young people ever since.

The first time I saw Wonder Woman, I would have been about 10 years old, like 1972. She was on the cover of the first Ms. Magazine. You know, to see a big, athletic woman who was also sweet and kind and had a strong sense of justice. That had a profound effect on me. Laurie Halse Anderson

Laurie Halse Anderson grew up in Syracuse and Fayetteville and went to OCC on her way to becoming one of the country’s top writers for teens and young adults. She has written books like “Shout” and “Speak.”

Her latest work hit shelves this summer: a graphic novel, “Tempest Tossed,” that looks at Wonder Woman at 16.

She said she connects with young readers because she remember that age, and knows that young people need to see role models they can emulate, including superheroes like Wonder Woman.

“When you’re young — nine, 10, 11, 12 — those really formative years, if you can’t see yourself on the grander stage of life, it’s very hard to imagine that there’s a place for you,” said Anderson.

She has obviously found her place. Her books have sold more than eight million copies combined. Coming up next, she’s editing a book about Wonderful Women of History, tied to Wonder Woman’s 80th anniversary next summer.

“I can remember how hungry I was for books… I’m just so lucky that I get to write books that hopefully will answer questions for somebody else,” Anderson said.

Anderson said she loved the first Wonder Woman movie, but she waited to see it until after she’d handed in her graphic novel manuscript.