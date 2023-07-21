SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 3-2-1. Action.

Nothing like a good old zombie apocalypse to get the blood flowing on a summer day.

Kids in a visual storytelling camp at the WCNY studios near Syracuse’s Armory Square are taking their lead from “The Walking Dead”.

The camp was the brainchild of SUNY Oswego professor Francisco Suarez, who wanted to give young people life skills and critical thinking abilities to tell their own stories. In a way that would capture their imagination and serve them well, no matter their path in life.

Whenever I have fun when I’m doing something, I’m like more drawn to it and I pay more attention and I’m more involved. Alex Lilly – Syracuse Latin 7th grader

Over the last three weeks, the student filmmakers decided on the format of their film. They wrote a script. And they put it before the cameras. It was all up to them.

I felt like this would be really good to learn how to tell those stories in an interesting way that can engage the audience better. Dylan Suttles – Visual Storytelling Camp Coordinator

Knowing how to tell good stories and knowing plot development and stuff like that would be very useful for doing stuff like Youtube or directing or anything on social media, like tik tok or Youtube. August Niederhoff – 8th grader at The New School

It’s a skill that they’re going to be able to use if they go into the media or if they just want to have a Youtube channel or if they just have a regular office job. So many jobs require the ability to tell a story through visuals.

After a couple of final pick-up shots, the students are in post-production right now. They’ll wrap things with a VIP viewing party for family and friends at the studio, Wednesday, July 26.