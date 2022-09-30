SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Michael Brophy still remembers the first book that made an impact on him, when he was only about 12 years old.

A novel about a prisoner in a French penal colony, “Papillion.”

And I remember that being riveting, playing like a movie in my mind. And then, the movie came out, pretty close to the book. But that was one of the first books I read that really riveted me. Michael Brophy

That experience never left him. And while his career led him in other directions, his story always pointed to books.

A love of Steinbeck led him to chase an elusive first edition, which resulted in 20 years as a rare book collector. His career brought him and his family to Central New York six years ago. His love of books led him to this shop in January.

Michael Brophy had been looking for a long time for the right place to open a book store. When a space opened up in Fayetteville’s historic Limestone district, he knew it was time to turn a new page.

Good books tend to ride shotgun with us throughout our entire lives. And we can visit them at one point, revisit them and they’ll mean another thing, and revisit them again. Michael Brophy

His story would make a good book. The oldest of nine, his siblings include a record producer, a fitness trainer, and a comedian. He and his brothers come together from around the country to play in a Celtic band. It gives him a lot to talk about.

People are coming to visit the shop. I’m having a lot of return customers, meeting a lot of interesting folks with diverse interests, and having some great conversations. Michael Brophy

Doyle’s Books is hosting book signings and story times and author events, getting creative with the way he presents their work to make the most of his compact space.